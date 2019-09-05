News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Aug. 28 around noon, Arlington police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Crystal Drive for a report of a possible domestic situation involving a firearm at an office building.
According to police, the suspect forced entry into a commercial suite and assaulted a female victim. “Arriving officers made contact with the parties, and during the course of the incident, the suspect and an officer disrcharged their weapons,” police said in a media statement.
The suspect and the victim sustained gunshot wounds during the incident. They were transported to an area hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect – 47-year-old Mumeet Muhammad of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.
CARJACKING:
* On Aug. 28 at 12:20 a.m., an individual was inside a vehicle parked at Columbia Pike and South Thomas Street when he was approached by two individuals, one brandishing a firearm.
According to police, the suspects stole personal property from the victim, then forced him into to rear seat and fled in the vehicle before dropping the victim off at Columbia Pike and South Four Mile Run Drive.
The suspects were later arrested in Fairfax County; charges are pending.
CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON/FELONY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA:
* On Aug. 25 at 9:36 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of 18th Street South for a report of a person attempting to load an all-terrain vehicle and dirt bike into the back of a truck.
During the investigation, officers recovered a firearm and evidence related to the distribution of marijuana, police said.
The suspect – 18-year-old Alfonso Murphy of Landover – was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, identity theft, forgery and carrying a concealed weapon. He was held without bond.
INDECENT EXPOSURE:
* On Aug. 28 at 2:12 p.m., a woman observed a man masturbating in a vehicle in the 5200 block of 7th Street South.
The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male, wearing a yellow T-shirt and driving a silver Honda Civic.
UNLAWFUL FILMING:
* On Aug. 24 at 4:25 p.m., a witness located a camera in the restroom area of a business in the 1300 block of Wilson Boulevard, and notified management.
ELUDING:
* On Aug. 25 around 8 p.m., Arlington police were notified that approximately 100 all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes were headed to Arlington from the District of Columbia via the Key Bridge.
Officers monitored the group and “are actively investigating and working with our regional partners to identify the riders,” county police said. No injuries were reported, and there was no property damage.
