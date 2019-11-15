News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ARREST MADE IN SHOOTING:
* Arlington police on Nov. 7 announced the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that had occurred the previous day in the Boulevard Manor community.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Wilson Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 6 for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by medics to an area hospital with injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect and victim are known to one another and that a verbal dispute preceded the shooting,” police said in a statement.
Arrested was 21-year-old Jhonatan Zavaleta Cruz of Falls Church, who was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting during the commission of a felony. He was held without bond.
ARMED ROBBERY:
* On Nov. 6 at 2:36 p.m., an individual approached a victim in the 800 block of Army Navy Drive, produced a handgun and stole items of value. The suspect then fled.
The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black jacket and ski mask.
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Nov. 1 at 7:12 p.m., police responded to Clarendon Boulevard at North Highland Street after a bus driver was assaulted.
According to police, the suspect attempted to board the bus with a group of individuals without paying. When the driver informed them they needed to either pay the fare or exit the bus, the suspect assaulted the driver and sprayed him with pepper spray before fleeing.
The suspect is described as a black female, 18 to 25 years old, 5 feet tall to 5’4”, 100 to 125 pounds.
The driver was treated on the scene by medics for what were described as minor injuries.
* On Nov. 7 at 1:47 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of 15th Street South for a report of a fight in progress.
According to police, a suspect entered a business in the 500 block of 12th Street South and stole money from a tip jar before fleeing. Two employees followed the suspect and called for help, at which time two bystanders caught up with the suspect and became engaged in a struggle with him.
Police said the suspect bit one of the bystanders, then broke free and fled on foot. The bystander sustained minor injuries.
The suspect is described as a black male, 25 to 29 years old, with facial hair and dreadlocks.
ROBBERY:
* On Nov. 6 at 1:15 p.m., a man was assaulted by two men known to him during an altercation in the 6100 block of Wilson Boulevard.
According to police, the suspects also stole items of value before fleeing in a vehicle. The victim sustained minor injuries.
The suspects are described as two males, 18 to 20 years old, with dark complexions. One had facial hair and the other a mustache.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On Nov. 3 at 9:55 p.m., an individual was in his residence in the 4000 block of Wilson Boulevard when there was a knock at the door.
The victim answered and spoke with the other person, who was upset about noise, police said.
According to police, the individual left, but returned a short time later and entered the residence without permission.
The suspect – 37-year-old Beth Justice of Arlington – was issued a summons for unlawful entry.
