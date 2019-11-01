News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ROBBERY:
* On Oct. 13 around 8:20 p.m., an individual was walking in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard when he was approached by a man asking for money.
The victim declined and kept walking, but was reapproached by the same individual in an aggressive manner and assaulted.
The suspect and victim became engaged in a brief struggle, during which each fell to the ground, police said. The victim suffered minor injuries.
The suspect is described as a black male, 6 feet tall.
* On Oct. 14 at 3:23 p.m., an individual in the 1200 block of South Hayes Street attempted to leave a business without paying for merchandise, police said, and when confronted, struck an employee in the arm before leaving the scene.
According to police, the suspect refused to comply with officer commands during the arrest, but was taken into custody.
The suspect – 27-year-old Stephen Russell of the District of Columbia – was arrested, charged with robbery and obstruction of justice, and was held without bond.
** On Oct. 18 at 3:14 p.m., a man and woman entered a business in the 1500 block of Wilson Boulevard and began concealing merchandise, police said.
As they attempted to exit the business without paying, an employee confronted the male suspect, and an altercation ensued. The female suspect exited the business with merchandise, and the employee ended the altercation with the male suspect when the suspect threatened to pepper-spray him.
Officers obtained warrants for robbery and attempted assault with a caustic suspect for the female suspect, but the male suspect escaped on the Metro.
Investigation is continuing.
PEEPING:
* On Oct. 13 at 7 p.m., an individual saw a man looking into the window of her residence in the 1700 block of North Troy Street.
The victim opened the window to confront the suspect, who fled prior to police arrival.
The suspect is described as a black male, in his 50s.
BURGLARY:
* On Oct. 9 between 6:15 and 9 p.m., an apartment in the 5500 block of Columbia Pike was burglarized. A wallet was stolen.
* On Oct. 11 at 1 p.m., an individual was in his residence in the 1900 block of North Johnson Street when he heard a noise and observed two suspects who had forced entry to the garage.
The victim confronted the suspects, who fled on foot. Nothing was reported missing.
The suspects are described as an Hispanic male and female, 18 to 20 years old.
* On Oct. 15 at 11:30 a.m., an employee of a business in the 2900 block of Wilson Boulevard entered the rear of the business and located a male suspect who was looking through items.
The employee alerted management, and the suspect fled. He is described as a black male, in his mid-20s, 5’10” to 6 feet tall, with a full beard.
** On Oct. 17 between noon and 1 p.m., a home in the 1900 block of North Culpepper Street was burglarized. Cash was taken.
** Sometime between Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. and Oct. 18 at 8:05 a.m., entry was forced to the laundry room of a residential building in the 2000 block of North Piedmont Street. Nothing was reported stolen, but damage was caused.
** On Oct. 19 between 2:08 and 7:37 a.m., a home in the 1900 block of North Quincy Street was burglarized. Damage was caused, and cash and credit cards were taken.
** Sometime on or before Oct. 20, a home in the 5500 block of Columbia Pike was burglarized. Items were tampered with and taken, and trash was left behind.
** On Oct. 23 at 2:19 a.m., a business in the 5100 block of Lee Highway was burglarized. The suspect fled prior to police arrival.
** On Oct. 24 at 1:30 a.m., two male suspects forced entry to a business in the 3800 block of Lee Highway. Items of value were taken.
The suspects are described as a white male and an black or Hispanic male, 15 to 17 years old.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* Sometime between Oct. 10 and Oct. 12, an individual entered the porch of a home in the 2800 block of Key Boulevard and left behind personal belongings.
** On Oct. 17 at 8:50 p.m., a resident of the 1000 block of North Fillmore Street received an alert notifying her of motion inside her home, then observed via a camera that an individual had gained entry.
The suspect, who was described as a Middle Eastern or Hispanic male with a medium build, fled before police arrived. Nothing was reported stolen.
