News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
MURDER:
* A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with an incident that occurred Aug. 20 at a hotel in Crystal City.
Police were called to the hotel at 1:38 a.m. for a report of a woman – identified as 63-year-old Zelalem Abedje of Arlington – who had fallen from an upper floor and was deceased.
After preliminary investigation, police charged 27-year-old Tebebe Makonnen with murder. He was held without bond.
The case remains under investigation, police said.
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Aug. 16 at 1:50 a.m., a verbal dispute between individuals in the 2400 block of South Monroe Street escalated to physical violence when one individual struck the other, police said.
The suspect – 43-year-old Tareki Quarles of Philadelphia – was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.
The victim was treated on the scene by medics for minor injuries.
* On Aug. 18 at 4:34 a.m., police were dispatched to Virginia Hospital Center for a report of a patient suffering from a stab wound that had occurred earlier that morning in an unknown location.
The investigation is ongoing.
ASSAULT-AND-BATTERY ON POLICE:
* On Aug. 18 at 8:32 p.m., an officer was on patrol at the Arlington County Fair when, according to police, the officer and another person bumped shoulders.
According to police, the other individual became angry and struck the officer in the face with a closed fist.
The suspect – 20-year-old Jaylen Gibson of Forestville, Md. – was arrested, charged with assault-and-battery on a police officer, and was held without bond.
ROBBERY:
* On Aug. 16 at 7:19 p.m., an individual was outside his home in the 1000 block of 21st Street South when he was approached from behind by a known suspect, who assaulted him and stole his eyeglasses before fleeing in a vehicle.
The victim sustained minor injuries.
The suspect is described as a black male, 30 to 40 years old, 5’6” to 5’8”, 170 to 180 pounds.
BRANDISHING:
* On Aug. 16 at 4:05 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Moore Street.
Officers determined that an individual had approached another person and began touching his vehicle. When confronted, the suspect displayed a knife and, later, a firearm before fleeing on foot.
The suspect is described as a black male, 6 feet fall, with a skinny build.
BURGLARY:
* Sometime between Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. and Aug. 15 at 5 a.m., a home in the 3700 block of South Four Mile Run Drive was burglarized.
Items were damaged and stolen.
* On Aug. 16 at around 9:26 a.m., a business in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
The suspect is described as a white male, 24 to 30 years old, 5’8” to 5’10”, 175 to 190 pounds, with blond hair.
* On Aug. 17 between 9:27 p.m. and 9:40 p.m., a business in the 1900 block of Fort Myer Drive was burglarized. Nothing appeared to be taken or damaged.
The suspect is described as a white male.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.