News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT:
* On Nov. 22 at 8:08 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of a larceny in the 1100 block of South Joyce Street.
According to police, the suspect was taken into custody without incident, after he was found with merchandise, a knife and narcotics. Police said the suspect provided a false name and information to officers.
Police said that when they determined who the suspect was, it was revealed that he had outstanding warrants from both Arlington County and the U.S. Marshals Service. At that point, police said, the suspect became combative and kicked officers, and continued to be disorderly through the booking process while threatening to harm the officers.
The suspect – 27-year-old Harvey Harris of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with forging public records, identity theft, obstruction of justice, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and assault-and-battery on police. He also was served with the outstanding warrants.
ROBBERY:
* On Nov. 24 at 9:41 p.m., an officer on patrol in the 2900 block of South Glebe Road was flagged down by an individual, reporting that a short time earlier, he had asked a woman in a parking lot for a ride to his home.
The woman agreed and, when the victim entered the vehicle, requested compensation for the ride. As the victim pulled out his wallet, the suspect assaulted him and took an undisclosed amount of cash and other items. The suspect then fled in the vehicle.
The suspect is described as a white female, 40 years old, with long brown hair. The vehicle is described as an older model gray pickup truck.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY:
* On Nov. 23 at 4:58 a.m., someone attempted to gain entry to a business in the 400 block of Lee Highway by breaking a window, but was unsuccessful. Nothing was reported missing, but the window was damaged.
