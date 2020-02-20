News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ABDUCTION WITH THE INTENT TO DEFILE:
* On Feb. 11 at 7:23 p.m., a woman was walking in the vicinity of 18th Street South at South Ives Street when she heard someone behind her, police said.
The victim turned and confronted the suspect, who allegedly knocked her to the ground, brandished a knife and assaulted her.
A witness yelled at the suspect, causing him to flee the scene on foot. Responding officers located the suspect, who later was positively identified.
The suspect – 25-year-old William Peoples of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with abduction with the intent to defile and carrying a concealed weapon. He was held without bail.
The victim was treated for minor injuries.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY:
* On Feb. 9 at 9:28 p.m., a man was walking in the 1200 block of South Columbus Street when he passed a group of individuals going in the other direction.
According to police, the suspects then came toward the victim, assaulted him and attempted – unsuccessfully – to steal personal belongings.
The suspects are described as three to four black males in their 20s.
* On Feb. 13 at 12:29 a.m., a man was inside a parked vehicle at North Westmoreland Street at Fairfax Drive when an individual came up to him, displayed a firearm, knocked on the window of the vehicle and demanded the victim’s wallet.
The victim drove away and contacted police.
The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, 18 to 25 years old, 5’9” or 5’10”.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY:
* On Feb. 12 at 10:42 p.m., police were alerted to an incident at Fort Scott Drive and 26th Road North, in which mirrors were broken on three vehicles and windshields were broken on two others. Nothing was reported missing.
The suspect is described as tall and was riding a bicycle.
BURGLARY:
* On Feb. 9 at 1:24 a.m., two individuals forced entry to a business in the 2300 block of North Pershing Drive.
Nothing was reported taken, but damage was caused.
The suspects are described as black males, 20 to 30 years old, 180 to 200 pounds.
* On Feb. 13 at 1:30 p.m., an individual was inside her home in the 5500 block of Columbia Pike when she observed someone rummaging through items.
Upon noticing the resident, the suspect fled. Nothing was reported missing.
The suspect is described as a young black male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a thin build.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On Feb. 7 at 8:26 a.m., an individual improperly entered a business in the 1100 block of North Quincy Street, and was located by an employee.
The suspect was asked to leave multiple times before police arrival, police said. He is described as a white male, in his mid to late 20s, 5’10” to 6 feet tall, 180 to 200 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.