News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On July 29 at 8:49 p.m., a man entered a business in the 2100 block of 15th Street North and began placing items in a bag when an employee confronted him.
According to police, a brief struggle ensued, and the employee was sprayed with pepper spray. The suspect then fled.
The suspect is described as a black male, in his 20s.
SEXUAL BATTERY:
* On July 31 at 9:45 p.m., a woman was walking in the area of Military Road at 31st Street North when she was approached by a man who attempted to engage her in conversation.
According to police, the victim ignored the individual and began walking away, then the suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks.
The suspect is described as a white male with short, dark hair.
ROBBERY:
* On July 27 at 8:50 p.m., a man entered a business in the 400 block of 23rd Street South, approached a counter, brandished a knife and stole merchandise, fleeing before police arrival.
The suspect is described as a black male, 30 to 40 years old, 5’9” to 6 feet tall.
* On July 29 at 9:30 p.m., four suspects entered a business in the 1200 block of South Hayes Street and tried to leave without paying, police said.
When two employees attempted to stop the suspects from exiting, one brandished a metal object and threatened one of the employees. The suspects then fled.
The suspects are described as black females between 20 and 40 years of age.
* On Aug. 1 at 9:04 p.m., a suspect entered a business in the 1600 block of Wilson Boulevard, went behind the counter and began collecting merchandise and placing it in a bag, police said.
An employee attempted to confront the suspect, who replied with threats before fleeing on a bike.
The suspect is described as a black male, 35 to 45 years old, 5’10”, 170 pounds, with a short, full beard.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY:
* On July 26 at 2:15 p.m., an individual was approached in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street by a woman who asked to borrow his cellphone. When the victim gave her the phone, she began to walk away with it.
At this time, two men approached the victim and assaulted him. During the struggle, the victim was able to retrieve his phone.
The first suspect is described as a black female, in her teens, 5’1” to 5’5” tall. The other suspects are described as black males, in their teens.
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE:
* On July 28 at 1 p.m., an individual was observed reaching into his pants and touching himself inappropriately in the 2200 block of Crystal Drive.
Responding officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, but he resisted, police said.
The suspect – 35-year-old Matthew Zolkover of Ashburn – was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance and public masturbation. He was held without bond.
BURGLARY:
* Sometime between July 2 and July 30, a home in the 1000 block of North Edgewood Street was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
* Sometime between July 19 and July 27, a home in the 2300 block of North Greenbrier Court was burglarized. Items were tampered with.
* Sometime between July 26 at 6 a.m. and July 29 at 10:15 p.m., a home in the 1100 block of South Joyce Street was burglarized. Items were taken and tampered with, and cash was taken.
* On July 30 between 4 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., a business in the 5000 block of Columbia Pike was burglarized. Items were taken and damaged, and cash was taken.
* On July 31 between 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., a home in the 5100 block of 8th Street South was burglarized. Items were taken and tampered with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.