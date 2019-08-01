News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On July 24 at 6:22 p.m., an individual was attempting to speak with another patron at a business in the 4800 block of Columbia Pike when a third person hit him on the head with a bottle before fleeing.
The victim was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening laceration.
The suspect is described as an Hispanic male.
ROBBERY:
* On July 21 at 12:01 a.m., a man was walking in the 200 block of North Trenton Street when he was approached by a man who assaulted him, struck him with a hard object and threatened him, demanding his wallet.
The suspect removed cash and discarded the wallet before fleeing on foot. The victim refused medical treatment.
While investigating the incident, officers were dispatched to an additional armed robbery nearby in the 200 block of South George Mason Drive. In that incident, the suspect threatened an individual, took his phone from his pocket, then threw the phone to the ground and demanded the victim’s car keys.
Two individuals then walked past, prompting the suspect to flee.
The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5’11”.
BRANDISHING:
* On July 24 at 5:48 p.m., an individual was driving in the 2400 block of 24th Road South when he observed a handgun emerge from the passenger-side window of a vehicle in front of him. He then observed two of four occupants exit the vehicle and leave the scene on foot.
The suspect vehicle was located at 5th Street South and South Glebe Road; no weapon was found and the two occupants were not charged. Investigation continues.
INDECENT EXPOSURE:
* On July 19 at 2:22 a.m., a woman was in her vehicle at a traffic light at South Glebe Road and Columbia Pike when a man allegedly approached the vehicle and exposed himself.
The suspect – 39-year-old David Nichols of Arlington – was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, drunk in public and failure to ID. He was held without bond.
* On July 22 at 8 p.m., a man allegedly exposed his genitals and inappropriately touched himself after being refused service at a business in the 4800 block of Columbia Pike.
An employee pushed the suspect away, told him to leave the business and called police.
The suspect – 31-year-old Josue Sierra Lopez of Arlington – was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and drunk in public.
BURGLARY:
* Sometime between July 18 at 10 p.m. and July 19 at 11 a.m., a business in the 3300 block of Lee Highway was burglarized. Items were tampered with, cash was taken and damage was caused.
LARCENY FROM AUTO:
* During the overnight hours of July 19-20, a suspect gained entry to approximately 10 unlocked vehicles in the 1500 block of North Johnson Street, the 3100 block of Key Boulevard, the 3100 block of 17th Street North and the 1400 block of North Hancock Street.
