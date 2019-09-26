News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT:
* On Sept. 14 at 12:39 a.m., an officer on patrol at Lee Highway and North Pollard Street observed two individuals behaving suspiciously outside a vehicle, police said.
Upon seeing the officer, the individuals attempted to flee – one in a vehicle and one on foot.
The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, while additional arriving officers stopped the individual leaving the scene on foot.
While officers were attempting to remove the first suspect from the vehicle, he actively resisted and bit an officer, police said. Marijuana and a firearm were located inside the vehicle, police said.
The second suspect refused to provide identifying information to officers, and was detained.
The first suspect – 32-year-old Timothy Atwell of Warrenton – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery on law enforcement, obstruction of justice, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana. The second suspect – 56-year-old Robert Lane of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with failure to ID.
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Sept. 14 at 10:28 p.m., a verbal dispute in the 5500 block of Columbia Pike escalated when one of the combatants struck the other with a metal object, causing lacerations, police said.
The suspect – 42-year-old Gantumur Dorjpurev of Upper Marlboro – was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
* On Sept. 19 at 12:07 a.m., a man was walking into a residential building in the 900 block of South Buchanan Street when he was approached from behind and struck with a metal pole.
According to police, the suspect attempted to steal the victim’s personal property, but the victim was able to fend him off. The suspect then fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a black male, in his 30s, 5’6”, with short black hair.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
FELONY HIT-AND-RUN:
* On Sept. 17 at 7:27 p.m., police were dispatched to the 7000 block of Fairfax Drive for a report of a vehicle that had run off a roadway and into a residence.
Three individuals were seen fleeing the scene of the crash on foot.
According to police, investigation determined that the vehicle was fleeing from a Virginia State Police trooper, who had attempted to stop the vehicle on Interstate 66. When the vehicle sped off, the trooper did not pursue, police said.
One of the three individuals from the vehicle – 22-year-old Tatiana Pendleton of Manassas – was located. She was arrested and charged with hit-and-run (passenger failure to report) and possession of a controlled substance.
The other two suspects are described as black males, one short and one heavy-set.
BURGLARY:
* Sometime between Aug. 27 and Sept. 14, a home in the 100 block of North Thomas Street was burglarized. Cash was taken and damage was caused.
* On Sept. 15 at 6:41 p.m., a woman was inside her home in the 1100 block of North Vernon Street when she observed a man approach the front door and attempt to force entry.
Responding officers located the suspect, who was identified by the resident.
The suspect – 63-year-old David Coleman of Arlington – was arrested and charged with attempted burglary, possession of burglarious tools and destruction of property. He was held without bond.
* On Sept. 17 between 12:15 and 8:45 p.m., a home in the 6400 block of Lee Highway was burglarized. Items of value were taken and damage was caused.
POLICE SEEKING POTENTIAL VICTIMS AFTER ARREST OF COUNTY WORKER:
* The Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is seeking possible additional victims of a suspect charged with a sex offense.
Walter Contreras, 42, of Arlington, has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.
On Sept. 10, Arlington police received a report of a possible sexual assault that allegedly occurred at Barcroft Sport & Fitness Center in late August. According to police, investigators believe that the suspect, who was working as an Arlington County Parks and Recreation employee at the time of the incident, asked the juvenile female victim to accompany him to one of the rooms inside the recreation center. Once there, the suspect approached the victim from behind and inappropriately touched her.
Anyone with past inappropriate encounters with this suspect or who has additional information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Echenique of the Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (703) 228-4241. Information also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at (866) 411-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.