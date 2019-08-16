News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Aug. 4 at 10:29 a.m., two men were engaged in a verbal dispute that escalated to a physical altercation in the 1900 block of North Culpepper Street.
Both of the suspects were transported to a local hospital with injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.
Investigation is continuing.
ROBBERY:
* On Aug. 4 between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m., an individual walking along Clarendon Boulevard at North Barton Street was approached by an individual who threatened him, brandished a firearm and demanded cash, then instructed the victim to walk away.
The suspect is described as a black male, 18 to 21 years old, 5’6” to 5’8”, 140 to 160 pounds.
* On Aug. 8 at 6:02 a.m., an individual went behind the counter of a business in the 3500 block of Fairfax Drive, took merchandise and threatened an employee before fleeing.
The suspect is described as a black male.
BURGLARY:
* Sometime between May 12 and Aug. 3, a home in the 800 block of 15th Street South was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
* Sometime between July 31 and Aug. 3, a home in the 1300 block of South Scott Street was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
* On Aug. 2 between 7 a.m. and 5:15 p.m., a home in the 5000 block of Columbia Pike was burglarized. Cash and items of value were taken.
* Sometime between Aug. 2 at 1:40 p.m. and Aug. 3 at 4:12 a.m., a construction site in the 1300 block of South Quincy Street was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
* On Aug. 5 between midnight and 6 a.m., an individual attempted to force entry into a business in the 4000 block of Lee Highway, but was unsuccessful. Damage was caused in the attempt.
* On Aug. 7 between 8:45 and 11 a.m., a home in the 5000 block of 7th Road South was burglarized. Cash and items of value were taken.
* On Aug. 7 between 9 and 11 a.m., a home in the 1500 block of South George Mason Drive was burglarized. Items were taken from the home and a vehicle, and other items were tampered with.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On Aug. 6 at 9:09 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2400 block of 24th Road South for a report of an individual who had forced entry into a building and refused to leave.
Upon police arrival, the suspect fled on foot but was taken into custody.
The suspect – 33-year-old Kurtis Van Stuyvesant – was arrested and charged with unlawful entry, forging public records, giving false identity to law enforcement while detained, and obstruction of justice.
