News of crime and punishment across the community:
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Sept. 2 at 10:26 a.m., a fight was reported at Wilson Boulevard and Fort Myer Drive.
According to police, two individuals became engaged in a dispute, during which one of them struck the other several times.
The suspect – 38-year-old Leonard Carter of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and destruction of property.
The victim was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
ASSAULT-AND-BATTERY ON POLICE:
* On Sept. 4 at 7:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the unit block of North Glebe Road for a report of a man acting disorderly and yelling obscenities while standing in traffic.
According to police, the suspect struck an officer while attempting to flee the scene on foot. After a foot pursuit and Taser deployment, the suspect was taken into custody.
The suspect – 56-year-old Steven Goodyke of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery on police and disorderly conduct.
ROBBERY:
* On Aug. 31 at 7:07 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Fort Myer Drive for a report of a disorderly subject.
According to police, the suspect had entered a business and engaged in a verbal dispute with an employee before damaging property.
Police said the suspect then observed a patron filming him, struck the patron with a closed fist and stole the cellphone. As he fled the building, the suspect threw the phone, causing it to break, police said.
The suspect – 36-year-old Olubunmi Osinuga of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with robbery and two counts of destruction of property. He was held without bond.
BURGLARY:
* On Sept. 2 at 1:17 p.m., a woman was entering her apartment in the 1900 block of South Eads Street when a man forced his way inside, made threats to the woman and took her cell phone.
The suspect returned her phone and fled when the woman began screaming.
The suspect is described as a black male, slightly under 6 feet tall, heavyset.
VEHICLE TAMPERING:
* On Sept. 4 at 4:24 a.m., an individual was observed by a witness pulling on door handles and attempting to gain access to vehicles in the 1500 block of South George Mason Drive.
The suspect – 23-year-old Mouad Haizoun of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with three counts of vehicle tampering and one count of entering or setting in motion a vehicle.
