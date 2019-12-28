News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Dec. 15 at 12:31 a.m., officers working in the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard responded to assist with dispersing a large group of people exiting a building, when they encountered an individual suffering from multiple lacerations.
According to police, investigation revealed that two individuals were engaged in a verbal dispute which escalated when one of them produced a knife and stabbed the other multiple times. Arriving officers located the suspect and took him into custody.
The suspect – 33-year-old Theodore Li of Alexandria – was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.
ROBBERY:
* On Dec. 16 at 3:35 p.m., three suspects entered a business in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street and began selecting merchandise.
According to police, when an employee confronted the suspects to prevent them from leaving without paying, one suspect threatened her. The suspects all then fled.
The suspects are described as black males, in their mid-20s, 5’9” to 6 feet tall.
INDECENT EXPOSURE:
* On Dec. 14, an individual was inside a business in the 4200 block of Wilson Boulevard when he observed a man touching himself inappropriately. The incident was not reported to police until Dec. 17.
The suspect is described as a black male, in his late 30s, with a dark complexion and scruffy beard.
BURGLARY:
* Sometime between Dec. 10 and Dec. 13, a home in the 3200 block of 9th Street South was burglarized. Nothing was reported missing.
* On Dec. 13 at 11:09 p.m., police responded to an alarm at a business in the 2500 block of Lee Highway, and determined that multiple suspects had forced entry and stolen two vehicles.
The suspects a described as black males.
* On Dec. 13 at 11:24 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress in the 1400 block of North Fillmore Street.
According to police, two individuals were inside when they heard someone enter their residence.
Responding officers took into custody a suspect – 23-year-old Marvin Reyes Villa Aviles of Oakton – who was arrested and charged with unlawful entry.
* On Dec. 14 at 7:26 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Richmond Highway for a report of several individuals having entered a business, causing damage.
The suspects also entered two vehicles belonging to the business, and were observed pulling on door handles of other vehicles, police said. Nothing was reported missing.
The suspects are described as six black males, in their late 20s or early 30s.
* On Dec. 14 at 8:18 p.m., multiple suspects forced entry to a business and stole eight vehicles.
One of the vehicles subsequently was located, unoccupied, in the area of Interstate 395 at Washington Boulevard.
* On Dec. 15 at 1:17 a.m., police responded to the 2600 block of Wilson Boulevard, where it was determined suspects entered a business and stole several vehicles, striking others while driving away.
* On Dec. 15 at 7:46 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5300 block of Columbia Pike after a resident arrived home to find an unknown man inside.
The suspect – 20-year-old Mynor Romero Len of Arlington – was arrested and charged with unlawful entry and consumption of alcohol by a person under 21. He was held without bond.
* Sometime between Dec. 16 at 9:30 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 1:45 p.m., someone attempted to enter a storage area in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street, but was unsuccessful.
LATEST CROP OF NEW OFFICERS JOINS FORCE:
* The Arlington County Police Department’s 13 newest recruits graduated from the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy on Dec. 16.
The new officers will complete local and field-training programs before commencing solo patrol in the county.
One of the Arlington contingent, Officer M. Smith, was recognized with the Director’s Award for Academic Excellence and first place in the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course.
Following local training, the new officers complete the Arlington department’s 12-week field-training, working alongside a training officer who is responsible for mentoring, teaching and evaluating them as they begin to apply knowledge gained during basic training at the academy to real-world situations they encounter when responding to calls for service.
Following successful completion of field training, the officers begin solo patrol.
