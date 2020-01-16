News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ROBBERY:
* On Jan. 3 at 2:30 a.m., two suspects entered a business in the 2700 block of Washington Boulevard and forced two employees behind the counter.
According to police, one of the suspect displayed an object that appeared to be a knife, and forced an employee to open the cash register. The suspects then fled with cash.
The suspects are described as a black male, 5’8”, thin, and a black male, 5’4”, thin.
* On Jan. 6 at 10:39 p.m., an individual was walking in the 2400 block of Crystal Drive when he was approached from behind and assaulted by two suspects, who took his cell phone and fled in a vehicle.
There were no descriptions.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY:
* On Jan. 7, an individual was sitting in his vehicle in the 3100 block of Columbia Pike when another vehicle pulled in front of him. According to police, the occupants of the second vehicle engaged the person in the first with a request to make change.
During the exchange, the suspects gave the victim a lesser sum of money than promised, and attempted to drive off. When the victim attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects exited, assaulted him and attempted to steal his wallet, police said. The victim sustained minor injury.
There were no suspect descriptions. The vehicle was described as a silver Acura.
BRANDISHING:
* On Jan. 7 at 4:05 p.m., individuals were in a vehicle traveling in the 1300 block of South Thomas Street when they honked at an oncoming vehicle, whose driver allegedly became irate, yelled at them and brandished a firearm.
Responding officers located the suspect vehicle. The suspect – 20-year-old Mariano Lizama Gamez of Falls Church – was arrested and charged with two counts of brandishing a firearm.
SEXUAL BATTERY:
* On Jan. 5 at 8:17 p.m., a woman was walking in the 1100 block of North George Mason Drive when a man behind her grabbed her buttocks and ran away.
The suspect was described as a white male, in his late 20s or early 30s, perhaps Hispanic or Italian.
BURGLARY:
* Sometime between Jan. 3 at 6:30 a.m. and Jan. 4 at 1:30 a.m., a home in the 3200 block of 9th Street South was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
* On Jan. 6 at 8:07 p.m., multiple individuals forced entry to a business in the 2800 block of Washington Boulevard and rummaged through items. Nothing, however, was reported stolen.
The suspects are described as black males.
* On Jan. 6 at 8:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4700 block of King Street for a report of a burglary in progress.
According to police, the suspects forced entry to a business. Upon leaving, the suspects stole six vehicles from the property.
LARCENY FROM AUTO:
* On Jan. 6 at 4 a.m., police were alerted to an individual tampering with a vehicle in the 2700 block of 20th Street North.
During their investigation, police identified 14 vehicles in the vicinity that had been entered and rummaged through. In addition, one vehicle was stolen from the 1900 block of North Lexington Street.
* On Jan. 8 at 5:51 a.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Edgewood Street, where is was determined that an individual had entered numerous vehicles overnight, stealing items of value, in the surrounding area.
In addition, one vehicle was reported stolen, and the tires and rims of another vehicle were taken.
* On Jan. 8 at 7:04 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Quebec Street, where it was determined three vehicles had been entered and rummaged through overnight, with items of value taken.
