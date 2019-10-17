News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week.
ROBBERY:
* On Oct. 9 at 4:50 p.m., an individual and a friend were riding bikes on the Custis Trail at North Harrison Street and Fairfax Drive when they had a brief exchange with an individual who was riding in the opposite direction.
According to police, the suspect became aggressive and struck the victim’s bike with his tire before the victim rode away. The suspect caught up with the victim and attempted to grab personal belongings before the victim kicked the suspect’s bicycle and rode away.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5’9” to 6 feet tall, 150 to 180 pounds.
BRANDISHING:
* On Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m., an individual entered a business in the 5700 block of Lee Highway, selected merchandise and approached a front counter to pay.
When asked for identification, the suspect became irate, began to yell at the clerk and grabbed the handle of a holstered firearm and continued to yell while fleeing the scene.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5’8”, with a thin build.
LARCENY:
* On Oct. 9 at 5:30 p.m., an individual entered a store in the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard, took several fleece jackets and fled without paying.
The suspect is described as a black male, 6 feet tall to 6’2”, 150 to 180 pounds, bald.
BURGLARY:
* On Oct. 8 at 3:44 p.m., a home in the 2100 block of North Courthouse Road was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
While officers were investigating this case, they were informed that an additional burglary in the same block had been uncovered.
The suspect is described as a male with a thin build.
DRUG-TAKEBACK EVENT ON THE HORIZON:
*The Arlington County Police Department, Arlington County Sheriff’s Office and federal Drug Enforcement Administration will host their 18th drug-takeback event on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at locations across the county.
Local residents can drop off expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs with no questions asked at Fire Station #1, 500 South Glebe Road; Fire Station #2, 4805 Wilson Blvd.; and Fire Station #9, 1900 South Walter Reed Drive.
Liquids, needles and other sharp objects are not accepted.
In addition, the county government has placed four permanent drug-takeback boxes at various locations across the community. According to officials, they have received more than 2,800 pounds of medication since the launch of the effort in June 2018.
The permanent locations are Fire Stations 2, 5 and 9 and the Arlington County police headquarters, 1425 North Courthouse Road. They are available 24 hours per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.