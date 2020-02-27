News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT:
* On Feb. 14 at 4:10 p.m., an officer conducting stationary traffic enforcement on Interstate 395 northbound at Route 1 motioned for a driver to pull over.
According to police, the driver then attempted to start his vehicle during the stop, but was unsuccessful. He then did start the vehicle and fled at a high rate of speed, striking the officer with his side-view mirror.
Warrants for assault-and-battery on police, eluding and obstruction of justice were obtained. The officer was not injured.
* On Feb. 19 at 2:56 p.m., responding officers located shoplifting suspects on the platform of the Pentagon City Metro station. According to police, one of the juvenile suspects pushed, elbowed and spat on the two arresting officers, and continued to resist, kicking two additional officers, after being placed in custody.
The first suspect was charged with four counts of assault-and-battery on police as well as obstruction of justice. The second suspect was charged with petty larceny, fugitive from justice and identity theft.
MALICIOUS WOUNDING BY CAUSTIC SUBSTANCE:
* On Feb. 19 at 7:26 p.m., an individual working in loss prevention at a business in the 700 block of North Glebe Road observed a group of juveniles attempting to conceal merchandise. The suspects fled as the employee attempted to stop them.
The employee chased the suspects, and according to police, one of them pepper-sprayed the employee before fleeing again.
Arlington and Metro Transit police took two of the juvenile suspects into custody at the Rosslyn Metro station.
The first suspect was charged with malicious wounding by caustic agent, robbery, grand larceny and possession of burglarious tools. The second suspect was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and grand larceny.
Two additional suspects remain at large.
ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Feb. 14 at 11:40 a.m., two individuals were involved in a minor vehicle crash at North George Mason Drive and Lee Highway when one began yelling obscenities toward the other, police said.
The suspect then pulled his vehicle in front of the victim’s vehicle, exited, approached the victim, struck his window multiple times, police said.
The victim attempted to push the suspect away by opening his door, but the suspect produced a knife and allegedly attempted to strike the victim, police said.
The suspect – 69-year-old Ralph Graham of Alexandria – was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding.
The victim was not injured, police said.
ARMED ROBBERY:
* On Feb. 20 at 9:45 p.m., two individuals were assaulted in their vehicle in the 1000 block of South Frederick Street after brandishing a firearm.
Officers identified and took into custody two juvenile suspects, obtaining petitions for attempted robbery and use of a firearm the commission of a robbery.
ROBBERY:
* On Feb. 15 at 5:48 a.m., an individual entered a business in the 2800 block of South Wakefield Street, selected merchandise, approached the register and provided the clerk cash for the merchandise.
The suspect then assaulted the employee, jumped over the counter and stole cash before fleeing.
The suspect is described as a black male, 20 years old.
* On Feb. 16 at 1:50 a.m., a woman exited her vehicle in the 2700 block of 16th Street South and was walking toward her residence when she was approached by a man who grabbed her purse, pushed her to the ground and fled.
The suspect is described as a black male, 30 to 40 years old, 6 feet tall.
The victim was not injured.
* On Feb. 18 at 11:04 a.m., a food-delivery driver exited his vehicle in the 1500 block of South Columbus Street to make a delivery when he was approached by three men who demanded he turn over the food. They then attempted to assault the victim before fleeing.
The suspects are described as males, 17 to 20 years old, 5’5” to 5’10”.
The victim was not injured.
VEHICLE TAMPERING:
* On Feb. 15 at 4:25 a.m., police responded to a call for a vehicle tampering at South Scott Street and Columbia Pike.
The officer heard noise inside the vehicle, then a suspect exited and attempted to flee on foot. He was taken into custody after a short police chase.
Police said investigation revealed that the suspect – 68-year-old Rudolph Renfrow of the District of Columbia – had gained entry to two other vehicles in the area.
The suspect was charged with three county of tampering with a vehicle, along with entering or setting in motion a vehicle, possession of burglarious tools and obstruction of justice. He was held without bond.
PEEPING:
* On Feb. 19 at 8:35 p.m., a woman was inside her home in the 4000 block of Washington Boulevard when she heard a noise at a window and observed a male standing outside.
The suspect is described as short and stocky.
BURGLARY:
* Sometime between Feb. 17 at noon and Feb. 18 at 10:56 a.m., someone tampered with property in the laundry facility of a residential building in the 200 block of North Glebe Road.
