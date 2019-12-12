News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN SEXUAL-ABUSE CASE:
* The Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in the sexual assault of a female victim in the Buckingham neighborhood.
On Nov. 27 at 11:35 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of North Piedmont Street for a report of a woman screaming. Investigators determined that the victim exited a vehicle and was returning to her residence when the unknown male suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her and pushed her against another vehicle.
The suspect told the victim not to yell, then pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her. The victim began screaming, prompting the suspect to flee in a vehicle prior to police arrival.
The suspect is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic male, approximately 5’3”, with short, cropped dark hair, wearing dark pants. The vehicle, described as a white van, was last seen heading south on North Piedmont Street.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual, details surrounding the incident and/or home surveillance that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Detective J. McGrath of the Special Victim’s Unit at (703) 228-4244.
Information also can be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at (866) 411-TIPS (8477).
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Nov. 28 at 2:23 p.m., a dispute between two individuals in the 900 block of North Stuart Street escalated into a physical confrontation, during which one individual allegedly produced a knife and stabbed the victim, causing a laceration.
Arriving officers located the suspect – 73-year-old Stanley Oliver of no fixed address – and took him into custody. Oliver was charged with malicious wounding and held without bond.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
ROBBERY:
* On Dec. 4 at 7:55 p.m., an individual was at a bus stop at North Pershing Drive and North Glebe Road when two men approached her and grabbed her bag after a brief struggle before fleeing on foot.
The suspects are described as Hispanic males in their 20s. One is described as 5’5” or 5’6”.
ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT:
* On Nov. 29 at 2 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Richmond Highway for a report of an assault at a hotel.
According to police, officers observed the suspect attempting to flee the location and yelled for him to stop, but he continued walking away. When detained by officers, the suspect actively resisted, police said, and attempted to bite and scratch an officer.
The suspect refused to identify himself, and was booked under the name John Doe, being charged with two counts of assault-and-battery, one count of assault-and-battery on police and one count of grand larceny.
* On Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Hayes Street for a report of a larceny. They located a suspect, who, according to police, actively resisted before being taken into custody, and continued to act disorderly later, spitting on an officer.
The juvenile was charged with assault-and-battery on police, obstruction of justice and, because of a warrant from the District of Columbia, fugitive from justice.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY:
* On Nov. 27 at 7:56 p.m., an individual in his vehicle at Fairfax Drive and North Randolph Street was approached by an individual who opened the door, grabbed him and demanded his money and phone.
The victim threw his belongings into the passenger seat, and the suspect then fled.
Arriving officers located the suspect on a bus nearby and took him into custody without incident.
The suspect – 54-year-old Kevin Lee of no fixed address – was arrested, charged with attempted robbery and was held without bond.
INDECENT EXPOSURE:
* On Nov. 28 at 2:50 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Columbia Pike for a report of a man who became irate while in a ride-share vehicle.
According to police, the suspect exited the vehicle, began walking away, then returned to the vehicle and exposed himself to the driver before throwing himself against the vehicle, causing damage.
The suspect fled on foot, police said. He is described as a dark-skinned black male, in his mid-20s, 5’6” or 5’7”, with short curly hair styled in a mohawk or fade.
BURGLARY:
* Sometime between Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. and Dec. 2 at 8:30 p.m., a home in the 3400 of Wilson Boulevard was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
* Sometime between Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 6:18 p.m., a home in the 1200 block of North Taylor Street was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
* On Dec. 2 around 11:48 p.m., a home in the 1200 block of North Utah Street was burglarized. Damage was caused.
* Sometime between Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 6 a.m., a home in the 800 block of North Lincoln Street was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
* On Dec. 3 at 10:30 p.m., a woman was inside her home in the 100 block of Arlington Boulevard when she heard noise and observed a man attempting to enter the home.
The victim yelled and the suspect fled.
LARCENY FROM AUTO:
* On Dec. 3 at 3:54 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1900 block of South Bell Street, where it was determined items were taken from approximately six vehicles.
