News of crime and punishment in Arlington this week:
ARMED ROBBERY:
* On Jan. 21 at 9:15 p.m., a man entered a business in the 5600 block of Lee Highway, made a purchase and left, but then returned and went behind the counter.
The suspect then displayed a firearm and stole cash before fleeing. He is described as a black male.
ROBBERY:
* On Jan. 17 at 3:14 p.m., an individual made contact in the 2500 block of 9th Road South with two subjects who previously had stolen his phone, and attempted to retrieve it. Instead, the suspects stole his iPad.
When the victim attempted to call police, the suspects pushed him and fled.
The first suspect is described as a black male, in his late 20s, 5’8”, medium build, with long dreadlocks. The second suspect is described as male, in his 40s, 6’2”, with a skinny build, possibly from Pakistan.
* On Jan. 23 at 7:35 p.m., a woman was walking to the door of her home in the 1100 block of North Quincy Street when she was approached from behind and knocked to the ground. During the assault, her purse was taken.
The first suspect is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, with scruffy facial hair. The second suspect is described as a black male.
The victim was treated on the scene for what were described as minor injuries.
CARJACKING:
* On Jan. 23 at 1:50 p.m., a man had exited his vehicle in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street and was approached by a suspect who brandished a firearm and demanded the keys to the vehicle.
The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle, a black Mercedes C300 with Maryland plates
The suspect is described as a black male, 6’6”, with a skinny frame.
MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Jan. 18 at 2:37 a.m., a dispute between multiple suspects at a business in the 900 block of North Jackson Street escalated when the combatants moved outside.
According to police, the suspects stole the victim’s jacket and phone, then entered a vehicle and attempted to flee, striking two vehicles in the process.
The parties then became re-engaged in their dispute, and a suspect struck the vehicle with a metal pole, causing damage.
The victims sustained minor injuries that did not require medical treatment.
ATTEMPTED MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
* On Jan. 20 at 3:10 a.m., police were conducting a traffic stop on South Walter Reed Drive and South Monroe Street when a vehicle was observed traveling on the wrong side of the roadway. The second vehicle then pulled behind the vehicle that had been stopped.
According to police, officers that went to the second vehicle observed a handgun with extended magazine in view. The driver then placed the vehicle in drive and accelerated toward the officer, who moved out of the way to avoid being hit.
The suspect vehicle then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his early to mid 20s with a thin build and short, braided hair.
BURGLARY:
* Sometime between Jan. 6 and Jan. 18, a home in the 4600 block of South Four Mile Run Drive was burglarized. Personal property was stolen.
* On Jan. 17 at 1:59 p.m., a woman was notified of an open door at her residence. She returned home and noticed that a suspect had gained entry and tampered with items.
While in the area investigating a separate burglary, police found the suspect in possession of items allegedly taken from the home.
The suspect – 24-year-old Daniel Copeland of the District of Columbia – was arrested, charged with burglary and grand larceny, and was held without bond. He also was charged in the other burglary, and was found to be wanted out of Falls Church on a case of petty larceny.
* On Jan. 17 at 11:38 p.m., police were dispatched to the unit block of North Glebe Road for a report of a business alarm. The shop had been rifled through, but nothing was reported taken.
* Sometime between Jan. 19 at 11:30 p.m. and Jan. 20 at 11:24 a.m., a business in the 4000 block of Columbia Pike was burglarized. Items of value and cash were taken.
