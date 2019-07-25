News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY:
* On July 13 at 10:40 p.m., an individual was approached by four male suspects who struck him in the back of the head, causing him to fall to the ground, then searched his pockets.
Nothing was taken, police said.
The suspects are described as black males, all 16 to 18 years old.
* On July 18 at 12:41 a.m., a woman was approached in the 2400 block of South Glebe Road by a man who assaulted her and attempted, unsuccessfully, to steal her phone.
The victim fought back, causing the suspect to flee.
The suspect is described as a tall, heavy male with light skin, a mustache and tattoos on his arm.
INDECENT EXPOSURE:
* On July 13 at 8:16 a.m., an individual was attempting to enter a business in the 1700 block of North Lynn Street when a man confronted her outside the entrance, exposed his genitals and began touching himself inappropriately, police said.
The suspect also made comments described as inappropriate and spat on the victim, police said.
The suspect – 35-year-old Donte Smith of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and assault-and-battery.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On July 15 at 12:54 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2700 block of South Adams Street after an individual reported a man acting disorderly and causing a disturbance inside a residential building.
Arriving officers took the suspect into custody. While in handcuffs, he continued to act disorderly and refused to identify himself to officers, police said.
The suspect – 28-year-old Daniel Moore of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with unlawful entry, drunk in public and giving false identity to law enforcement while detained.
BURGLARY:
* Sometime on July 7 or 8, a business in the 2400 block of South Clark Street was burglarized and cash was taken. The incident was reported to police on July 12.
Warrants were obtained for the suspect, police said.
* Sometime between July 16 at 8:30 p.m. and July 17 at 11:30 a.m., a business in the 2700 block of South Oakland Street was burglarized.
The suspect is described as a black male.
* On July 18 at 1:54 p.m., a business in the 1700 block of Wilson Boulevard was burglarized. Items of value were taken.
The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, 190 to 215 pounds.
