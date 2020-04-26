The Arlington County Police Department is investigation a homicide that occurred April 23 in the Green Valley community.
At around 9:54 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of South Lowell Street. Upon arrival, officers approached the vehicle and located a male victim dead in the driver’s seat suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police identified the victim as 45-year-old Marshall Stevens of Arlington. The case remains an active investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.