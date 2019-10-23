The Arlington County Police Department, which found itself taking verbal flak during the spring’s contentious Democratic primary for commonwealth’s attorney, saw its processes and procedures vindicated during a recent accreditation review.
“You have a fabulous police department here,” said Derrick Mays of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, whose office oversees the accreditation process of the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.
The commission recently granted the Arlington department a four-year accreditation, after the evaluation team left Arlington “with a big smile on their faces,” Mays told County Board members on Oct. 22.
Police Chief Jay Farr said the state-accreditation process should be a reassurance to county residents.
“It says to the community that we not only say what we’re going to do, but we can demonstrate that we do what we say we’re going to do – every time,” Farr said.
The overall performance of the police department was a key issue in the effort by Parisa Dehghani-Tafti to unseat Commonwealth’s Attorney Theo Stamos in the June Democratic primary.
Stamos called many of the charges levied by her opponent against police ludicrous and inaccurate. But, fueled by a massive infusion of out-of-state cash, Dehghani-Tafti narrowly defeated the incumbent, who has been the county’s top prosecutor for nearly eight years. Dehghani-Tafti is unopposed in the Nov. 5 general election.
In his report to the County Board, Mays said the department had been open to evaluators, and met all requests.
“It’s been a pleasure” to work with them, he said.
