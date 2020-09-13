On Sept. 8 at 6:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2900 block of Columbia Pike for a report of a male, described as intoxicated and acting disorderly, who later was reported to have been fighting with customers and threatening employees.
According to police, the suspect was located outside the business. When officers attempted to handcuff him, he became combative, resisted arrest and assaulted three officers before being subdued, police said.
During the struggle, two officers suffered head injuries and one was kicked and struck. They were taken to an area hospital for what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect – 45-year-old Daniel Michael of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery on police, two counts of malicious wounding on law enforcement and two counts of assault-and-battery. He was held without bond.
