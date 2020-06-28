Arlington County police report two separate assault-on-officer incidents in the past week.
• On June 25 at 4:02 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of Washington Boulevard and North Glebe Road for a report of a suspicious person acting aggressively to passersby.
Arriving officers made contact with the individual, who was standing in the roadway, and moved him to the sidewalk. The individual repeatedly attempted to walk back into the roadway as traffic was passing, police said.
The individual was transported to a local hospital for evaluation when, according to police, he began acting disorderly and struck an officer multiple times with a closed fist before being subdued.
The suspect – 24-year-old John Steele of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery on police.
The officer sustained minor injuries that required medical attention.
• On June 26 at 12:13 a.m., police responded to a report of a larceny in the 200 block of North Glebe Road located an individual matching the description.
While investigating, the individual denied having stolen anything and began to walk away, and when an officer attempted to stop him, he became combative, threw liquid at the officers and fled on foot, police said.
With the assistance of additional arriving officers, the suspect was being taken into custody and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical clearance when he continued to act disorderly, police said.
The suspect – 39-year-old Deandre Davis of Arlington – was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery on police as well as obstruction of justice, petty larceny (shoplifting) and drunk in public.
