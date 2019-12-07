The Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in the sexual assault of a female victim in the Buckingham neighborhood.
On Nov. 27 at 11:35 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of North Piedmont Street for a report of a woman screaming. Investigators determined that the victim exited a vehicle and was returning to her residence when the unknown male suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her and pushed her against another vehicle.
The suspect told the victim not to yell, then pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her. The victim began screaming, prompting the suspect to flee in a vehicle prior to police arrival.
The suspect is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic male, approximately 5’3”, with short, cropped dark hair, wearing dark pants. The vehicle, described as a white van, was last seen heading south on North Piedmont Street.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual, details surrounding the incident and/or home surveillance that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Detective J. McGrath of the Special Victim’s Unit at (703) 228-4244.
Information also can be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at (866) 411-TIPS (8477).
