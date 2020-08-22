On Aug. 21 at 12:15 a.m., an individual was sitting inside his parked vehicle in the 1600 block of North Rhodes Street when a vehicle with four people inside pulled alongside him.
According to police, one of the suspects displayed a firearm and demanded the victim exit his vehicle, lay on the ground and empty his pockets, while a second suspect took items.
The suspects fled the scene when another vehicle drove by.
The first suspect is described as a black male, 22 or 23 years old, 5’8”, 130 pounds, with a small Afro. The second suspect is described as a black female, 22 or 23 years old, 5’6”, 180 pounds.
Two other occupants of the vehicle – a black male and black female – also are considered suspects.
