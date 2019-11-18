Aiming to prevent the importation of contraband and provide an additional layer of safety, the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office has installed a new body-scanner at the Arlington County Detention Facility.
The Nuctech scanner “will make the Detention Center safer for both inmates and staff by serving as a deterrent to those individuals who may attempt to enter the facility in possession of prohibited items,” Sheriff Beth Arthur said in a statement.
The new equipment will complement existing security measures, such as pat-down searches.
The equipment was funded by the County Board. “We think it is important to leverage technology whenever possible, and the body scanner is a perfect example of that,” board chairman Christian Dorsey said.
The whole-body imaging system uses what county officials called an “extremely low dose of x-rays” to provide a “non-invasive but detailed” look at the entire body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.