Arlington Sheriff’s Office unveils updated uniforms

The Arlington County Sheriff’s Office is rolling out next-generation uniform styles.
The new uniforms are a change from the brown uniform that deputies in Virginia historically have worn. The new look features black pants and a tan shirt for line staff and sergeants, and black pants and a white shirt for lieutenants and above, Sheriff Beth Arthur noted.
Arthur decided to make the switch to new uniforms this year due to certain components of the brown uniform becoming increasingly difficult to obtain from manufacturers. Several sheriff’s offices across the commonwealth already have made uniform changes for the same reason.
From the 1980s to 2005, sheriff’s deputies had been required by state law to wear dark-brown shirts and taupe pants. With the repeal of that legislation, sheriff’s offices across the state now have greater flexibility in their uniform choices.
But not every sheriff’s office is hopping on the bandwagon.
“The Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office will continue to use the traditional colors of brown and tan for our uniforms,” said spokesman Andrea Ceisler.
