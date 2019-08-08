The Arlington County Police Department’s Restaurant Liaison Unit will host two upcoming “Conversation with a Cop” events for the public.
The events will take place on Aug. 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Whitlow’s on Wilson, 2854 Wilson Blvd., and from 7 to 8 p.m. at Buena Vida Social Club, 2900 Wilson Blvd.
The events are an opportunity for the public to meet officers involved in the Arlington Restaurant Initiative and learn about efforts to promote safety in areas of the county where restaurants and nightlife are prevalent.
The events open to the public.
