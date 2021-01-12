A 53-year-old Alexandria man was killed in a motorcycle crash late Friday on Interstate 495 near the 54.8 mile marker.
The wreck happened at 12:51 p.m. on the southbound side when a a 2005 BMW R1200 GS motorcycle veered off the right side of the road and struck a disabled dump truck parked on the right shoulder, Virginia State Police spokesperson Shelby Crouch said.
The driver of the motorcycle, William H. Engelbrecht, 53, of Alexandria, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, Crouch said.
There was no one in the dump truck at the time of the crash.
