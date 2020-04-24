Arlington police say that they're investigating a homicide in the Green Valley neighborhood Thursday.
The body of Marshall Stephens, 45, of Arlington, was found in the 1900 block of S. Lowell Street around 9:54 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, police spokesperson Ashley Savage said.
"Upon arrival, officers approached the vehicle and located the male victim deceased in the driver’s seat suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," she said.
This is the second homicide in Arlington County in 2020.
This incident remains an active criminal investigation.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Trainer of the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4185 or Jtrain@arlingtonva.us.
Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.