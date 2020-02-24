Arlington police are investigating an armed carjacking Friday night in Pentagon City garages — the latest in a string of cases in the area.
Officers were first called to the area after a man was looking at his cell phone while sitting in his car in the parking garage in the 1100 block of S. Hayes Street around 10:25 p.m. when a man with a firearm knocked on the window.
The victim got out of the car and was assaulted by the armed man, police spokesperson Ashley Savage said. The victim screamed and the attacker fled the scene on foot. The victim was treated on scene by medics for minor injuries.
While investigating the incident, police were dispatched to the report of a carjacking inside the garage in the 900 block of Army Navy Drive.
The victim told police that he had entered the garage around 10:34 p.m. when he saw a man acting suspiciously. He left the area, but returned to check on his vehicle and was confronted by the suspicious man who pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s car keys.
The carjacker fled the scene in a black Honda Civic with Virginia tags UND4813.
Responding officers observed the vehicle heading eastbound on Army Navy Drive. At the intersection of Army Navy Drive and Fern Street, the Civic ran a red light and fled the scene at a high rate of speed into the northbound lanes of I-395 HOV, Savage said.
The officers pursued the vehicle, but it was last seen entering Washington D.C.
The suspect is described as a black male in his mid 20’s, approximately 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with short black hair and a light amount of facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket, dark jeans and dark sneakers.
Police are investigating these incidents as a series with the earlier reported carjackings in the area. The series remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation with detectives continuing to follow-up on investigative leads.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. King of the Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4243 or seking@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
Safety Tips and Crime Prevention Measures
The department continues to deploy increased police resources, to include both visible and non-visible assets, in the Pentagon City area. As part of our investigative efforts into these incidents, detectives are working collaboratively with regional law enforcement partners to identify crime trends and apprehend suspect(s).
The department’s efforts to prevent crime in Arlington County are enhanced by the active involvement of the public. If you observe suspicious activity or are the victim of a crime, contact police immediately by calling the Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222 or 911 in an emergency.
Related: Factors to consider when reporting suspicious activity
Police are reminding the public to follow these safety tips:
Exit your vehicle and continue to your destination promptly after parking
Park in well-lit, high traffic areas.
Be aware of your surroundings when entering and exiting your vehicle
Limit your use of devices that may distract you, such as cell phones and headphones
Don’t leave items unattended or visible in your vehicle
Read More: Additional Crime Prevention Tips
