Arlington County police are investigating a suspicious death in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood.
Police were called to a home in the 800 block of North Randolph Street around 5:29 p.m. Friday regarding a cardiac arrest, police spokesperson Ashley Savage said.
The adult male victim was found deceased. The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Savage said.
“This remains an active criminal investigation and the preliminary investigation has not revealed an immediate threat to the community,” she said.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective J. Senn of the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4049 or jsenn@arlingtonva.us.
Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.