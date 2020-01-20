Arlington police testing out options for new dress uniforms

The Arlington County Police Department for the next two months will be testing and evaluating a variety of possible new “Class A” dress uniforms.
“The department proposed exploring new uniform options after discovering that unique uniform colors, including our current heather-blue shirt and pant stripe, are increasingly difficult to obtain,” police said in a statement announcing that officers will test the fabric, fit, function and durability of new garments, which will be issued in navy blue and gray.
“All officers participating in the test and evaluation will be easily identifiable as Arlington police officers, as the test uniforms will be adorned with the police department’s patch, officer’s name tag and badge of authority,” officials said.
The evaluation will continue through March. The department will then review the officer feedback before selecting a new Class A uniform by the summer, officials said.
There will be no change to the standard patrol uniform, which is navy in color for patrol officers and green in color for K9 officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.