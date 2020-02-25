An Arkansas man is accused of attempting to blow up a vehicle at the Pentagon on Monday, according to federal prosecutors.
Matthew Dmitri Richardon, 19, of Fayetteville, was in court Tuesday afternoon to face charges of maliciously attempting to damage and destroy by means of fire a vehicle used in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce.
He allegedly was found in the Pentagon North parking lot Monday morning by a Pentagon police officer on patrol, said Joshua Stueve, spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
The officer allegedly saw Richardson next to a vehicle striking a cigarette lighter to a piece of fabric that was inserted in the gas tank, according to Stueve, who was citing court documents.
After the officer approached Richardson, the accused allegedly told the officer he was going to “blow this vehicle up” and “himself,” Stueve said.
When the officer attempted to detain Richardson, he pulled away and ran across the parking lot and eventually climbed a fence into Arlington National Cemetery, according to surveillance camera footage. He was eventually taken into custody near Arlington House.
Officers searching Richardson found a cigarette lighter, gloves and court documents related to Richardson’s arrest on or about Feb. 22 for two counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer in Arlington County, Stueve said.
According to court documents, the owner of the vehicle is an active duty servicemember and doesn’t know Richardson.
If convicted, Richardson faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.
