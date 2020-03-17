Metro Transit police arrested a man in Washington, D.C., Monday night following a fatal stabbing at Pentagon Station earlier in the day.
Vincent Wilson, 27, is charged with second-degree murder.
The victim was stabbed on the lower level platform around 9 a.m. He died at an area hospital.
(1) comment
Crazy! What is wrong with people?
