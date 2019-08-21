A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead after a fall from an upper floor at a Crystal City hotel, according to Arlington police.
The victim has been identified as Zelalem Abedje, 63, of Arlington.
Tebebe Makonnen, 27, is being held in the Arlington County Detention Facility.
First responders were called to the Embassy Suites at 1300 block of Richmond Highway around 1:38 a.m. Tuesday and found the victim dead in the lobby of the hotel, police spokesperson Ashley Savage said.
The circumstances preceding the fall remain under investigation. Cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
This remains an active criminal investigation.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective R. Munizza at 703-228-4171 or rmunizza@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 866-411-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.