A man was found dead at the Arlington County Detention Facility early Monday morning, according to police.
Jitesh Patel, 43, had been held since July 2018 awaiting trial on a homicide charge, police spokesperson Tara Johnson said.
He was found unconscious in his cell and, after failed attempts to resuscitate him, was pronounced dead at 6:05 a.m.
The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Johnson said.
Following standard procedure, the death is being investigated by the Arlington County Police Department.
Patel was charged in a March 16, 2018, homicide in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood.
John Giandoni was shot and killed inside his home. Police found his body during a welfare check.
Patel was arrested after a four-month investigation by Arlington detectives that revealed additional information about Patel’s relationship to the victim that led detectives to identify him as the suspect, police said in a statement at the time of his arrest.
