One person has died and two others were injured in a shooting overnight, according to Arlington police.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3000 block of Columbia Pike around 2:38 a.m.
Two victims were located at an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
A third victim was found dead in a car in the 3200 block of Columbia Pike.
Anyone with information is asked to call 703-558-2222.
(1) comment
Is this one of those rare instances when the murder was not committed by a cop? Based on the media, I understand cop violence and brutality is the biggest problem in the country in cities dominated by Democrats. I also understand that it is Trump's fault.
