Arlington County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Wednesday afternoon in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood.
The pedestrian was attempting to cross mid-block in the 1100 block of South Fern Street around 2:15 p.m. when she was struck by vehicle.
The woman died at the scene, and the driver remained on scene.
The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Whalin at swhalin@arlingtonva.us or 703-228-4159. Information may also be reported anonymously to Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
The is the second pedestrian fatality in Arlington this year, according to preliminary state crash data. There were four pedestrian fatalities in all of 2019.
