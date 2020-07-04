An Arlington man has died following a motorcycle crash July 3.
The motorcycle was heading south on Walter Reed Drive in the area of South Wakefield Street around 7:44 p.m. at a high rate of speed when the rider lost control, according to Arlington police.
The motorcycle struck a pole and the rider was thrown from the vehicle, police said.
Gilberto Portillo-Solorzano, 27, was taken to an area hospital where he died.
There were 50 motorcycle crashes in Arlington in 2019, up from 34 the previous year.
This crash remains under investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective J. Bartholomew of the Arlington County Police Department’s Critical Accident Team at 703-228 7012 or JBartholomew@arlingtonva.us. To report information anonymously, contact the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
Not surprising. I see ACPD enforcing speed limits for motor vehicles on a few wide arterials during late mornings an early afternoons. Otherwise I don't see ACPD, certainly not in my residential neighborhood.
