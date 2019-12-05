Six construction workers struck in DUI wreck at I-66 work zone

Six highway construction workers were injured overnight after an SUV drove into a work zone on Interstate 66, according to Virginia State Police.
Around 12:29 a.m., a GMC Yukon heading west on I-66 drove into the work zone at Quincy Street in Arlington, VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller said.
The six construction workers were struck before the Yukon continued off the right side of the road and crashed into a light pole.
Two of the three people in the Yukon fled on foot and where apprehended by state and local police near the wreck site, Geller said.
Eight people, including the six workers, were treated at area hospitals. Injuries ranged from serious to minor, but no injuries were life-threatening, she said.
The driver of the Yukon has been arrested for DUI.
The crash remains under investigation.
(2) comments
Why would passengers flee the accident? At this time of night, I suspect they were not late for Bible Study. More likely, they were in the wrong country. In Arlington we will never know.
What's with the obsession with the criminals nationality?
