Arlington police say a suspicious death in the Balston area over the weekend has been ruled a homicide following an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Scott Ratigan, 24, of Arlington, died from trauma to the upper body, police spokesperson Ashley Savage said Tuesday afternoon.
Ratigan was found dead after police responded to a call in the 800 block of North Randolph Street around 5:29 p.m. Friday.
This remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation, and Arlington County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of a suspect. To report anonymous tips, call the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.