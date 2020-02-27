Two MS-13 members pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges related to a December 2018 shooting and stabbing in Four Mile Run Park in the Alexandria/Arlington area.
Juan Francisco Rivera-Pineda, 25, and Jefferson Noe Amaya, 24, both Alexandria residents, are members of the Pinos Locos Salvatrucha (PLS) clique of MS-13, which operates in Northern Virginia, said Joshua Stueve, spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
On Dec. 30, 2018, Rivera-Pineda and Amaya shot and stabbed a 40-year-old victim while the victim and his two friends were in Four Mile Run Park, said Stueve, citing court documents,
The victim’s nephew had been warned by PLS not to sell drugs in PLS territory without paying rent. On the night of the shooting, Rivera-Pineda, Amaya, and a third unidentified suspect confronted the victim in the park, shooting him in the throat and arm, and stabbing him in the back, Stueve said. The victim was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery and survived.
Rivera-Pineda and Amaya each pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering activity and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and face a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison when sentenced on April 24. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.
This matter was investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Safe Streets/HIDTA Task Force – Northern Virginia, which is charged with investigating, disrupting and dismantling the gangs operating in Northern Virginia, including MS-13.
