Three people were inside a hotel room in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive on Nov. 19 at 2:19 a.m. when two men armed with guns forced their way into the room and assaulted one of the victims, Fairfax County police said.
The men took cash and personal property before walking away from the area, police said.
Rescue personnel took one victim to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
