A motorist was traveling northbound in the 500 block of Hillcrest Drive, S.W., on Jan. 18 at 10:24 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole. The pole collapsed on top of the vehicle, causing the power lines to come down, Vienna police said.
The vehicle’s three occupants fled the scene before officers arrived. The power company responded immediately to shut off power and make repairs. Officers searched the area for an hour before locating the driver.
Police issued a summons to the driver, a 21-year-old Reston man, charging him with hit-and-run, and released him on his signature.
While officers were investigating the accident on Jan. 19 at 12:30 a.m., another man allegedly began disrupting them in their work. Upon interacting with the man, the officers detected signs of impairment.
Police arrested the 23-year-old Chantilly man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with being drunk in public.
