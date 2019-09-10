Fairfax County police on Aug. 31 made an arrest in the case of a vehicle stolen three days earlier from Patrick Henry Library in Vienna.
A woman went into Patrick Henry Library, 101 Maple Ave., E., on Aug. 28 between 1:30 and 2 p.m. and left her purse unattended for a few minutes so she could use her cell phone and the restroom, Vienna police said.
When the woman left the library, she discovered her car keys were missing from her purse and her vehicle had been stolen, police said.
On Aug. 31 at 2 p.m., the stolen vehicle was located by police at Tysons Galleria. County police used garage surveillance video to locate the man who had been driving the vehicle, and placed him under arrest.
Fairfax County police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Craig Hunter Jr. of Fairfax. He was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with auto theft and various other offenses, and was held without bond.
