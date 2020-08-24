Northbound Belmont Ridge Road is expected to remain closed for hours at Ashburn Farm Parkway after a serious crash before noon Monday.
State police say there are "multiple injuries and at least one person was med-flighted to an area hospital."
Loudoun County officials said the road is expected to remain closed for at least four hours.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.