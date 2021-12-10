An 87-year-old Ashburn man died Dec. 3 after a single-vehicle crash in early November.
The accident happened Nov. 6 just before 3:30 p.m. on northbound Route 28 south of Waxpool Road. For unknown reasons, the driver traveled onto the shoulder of the roadway and struck a guardrail before crossing back over all four lanes of traffic where he crashed into a concrete barrier, the sheriff's office said.
The man, identified as Daniel D. Dearborn Jr., was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He died Dec. 3 due to complications from injuries suffered in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.