Detectives have connected a man arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman in Ashburn on Tuesday to a series of indecent exposure cases dating back to November.
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says Jerson Montoya-Mendoza, 24, of Ashburn pulled up in his vehicle next to two women walking in the area of Ashburn Village Boulevard and Pavilion Parkway. The suspect exposed himself and was performing a sexual act while watching pornographic material on his cell phone before he drove off, the sheriff's office said.
Montoya-Mendoza was later arrested after a traffic stop.
As part of the ongoing investigation, Montoya-Mendoza was connected to six additional cases, the sheriff's office said. The first occurred on Nov. 8, with additional cases reported in April, May, and June of this year. Three of the cases involved juveniles.
Montoya-Mendoza is charged with seven counts of obscene sexual display in public, one count of indecent liberties with a child, and one summons for display obscene image while inside a vehicle. He is being held at Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information about these incidents or believe they were a victim to please contact Detective Johnson at 703-777-1021.
