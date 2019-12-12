An Ashburn man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and DUI after a woman died in in a wreck last month, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
Brian M. Foley, 31, of Ashburn, was charged Thursday and is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Detention Center.
Detectives determined Foley was behind the wheel of his 2007 Toyota Scion heading east on Ashburn Farm Parkway on Nov. 16 around 1:49 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway near Summerwood Circle and struck a utility pole and went through a residential fence.
A 31-year-old woman of Ft. Meade, Maryland, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
