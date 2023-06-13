In this edition of Ask General Counsel, Pia Miller, who leads General Counsel PC’s criminal defense practice, discusses the legality of cannabis use and firearm ownership in Virginia.
June 14 Webinar: On June 14 from 6 to 7 p.m., Miller will host an informative (and free) webinar on "Cannabis Use and Firearm Ownership in Virginia." Click to Register. If you are reading this after June 14, you can watch the recorded webinar here.
Federal Crime: Cannabis Use and Firearm Ownership
Because she answered “no” to being a cannabis user on the required ATF Firearms Transaction Record, federal charges were recently brought against Deja Taylor, the mother of the 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.
The federal charges against an otherwise legal gun owner in a state where adult cannabis use is legal have ignited a discussion about whether cannabis consumers can legally own guns in America with our existing federal laws.
Virginia has authorized both medical use and recreational personal possession of marijuana. However, no provisions were made to authorize firearm ownership in the state while being a lawful cannabis user.
When medical use was first authorized, patients were required to register annually with the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. That registration requirement ultimately created one large list of all authorized patients. This requirement was eliminated as of July 1, 2022; however, there is still an option to pay $50 to obtain a medical card from the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. This list is protected health information pursuant to HIPAA, but the Board of Pharmacy is not a “covered entity” subject to HIPAA requirements. As such, law enforcement agencies should be able to access this information.
Although you may be able to legally possess and use cannabis within Virginia, federal law makes it unlawful for any person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance to purchase or possess firearms.
As such, while you may be a lawful user because you have a medical certification for cannabis use, the federal government still deems you to be an unlawful user of a controlled substance. There is an honor system in place for those who may have already owned firearms and later obtained medical certification for cannabis use. You are ultimately expected to surrender your firearms when you obtain your cannabis certification. However, this is never openly discussed, and guidance is not being provided.
The June 14 webinar will focus on these issues and what we can all do to be responsible cannabis consumers and firearm owners. If you are unable to attend the webinar, it will be recorded and made available for replay after June 14.
For more information about General Counsel, P.C.’s Criminal Defense Practice, or about cannabis use and firearm ownership, contact Pia Miller at pmiller@gcpc.com. She can also be reached at (703) 556-0411. Finally, you can use this Contact Us Form.
